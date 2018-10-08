Rockin’ the Pearl: Styx to perform its full 2017 concept album, “The Mission,” at Las Vegas show

Credit: Jason PowellStyx
will head back to Las Vegas next year for a special two-set concert that will showcase a full performance of the band's 2017 sci-fi concept album The Mission
. The event will take place on January 20 at the Pearl Concert Theater
at Palms Casino Resort.
The show also will feature a full set of Styx hits and gems. Tickets are priced from $49.95 to $129.95, not including fees, and will go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets will be available at the Pearl Concert Theater box office, at any Station Casinos Rewards Center or online via Ticketmaster.com. Visit StationCasinosLive.com or Palms.com for more information.
"The idea of performing The Mission
live in its entirety for you is something we've envisioned ever since we recorded it," says singer/guitarist Tommy Shaw
. "That time is here! We've set the date! And we can't wait to get our hands on the wheel of that rocket-mobile!"
Released in 2017, The Mission
tells the story of the fictional first manned voyage to Mars, and casts the group's members as the crew of a spacecraft that leaves Earth en route to the red planet in 2033. A deluxe CD/Blu-ray edition of The Mission
, which hit stores this past July, boasts a 5.1 surround-sound version of the record accompanied by visuals for each song based on the album's artwork, as well as a making-of documentary, four music videos and three high-res audio-playback modes.
Styx has a few U.S. concerts left on its 2018 schedule
, and also will play a couple of Los Angeles-area shows just before the Las Vegas event.
Here are all the group's confirmed gigs:
10/26 -- Biloxi, MS, IP Casino Resort & Spa - Studio A
10/27 -- Kinder, LA, The Pavilion at Coushatta Casino Resort
12/28 -- New Buffalo, MI, Silver Creek Event Center - Four Winds Casino
12/30 -- Welch, MN, Treasure Island Event Center
1/18/19 -- Anaheim, CA, to be announced
1/19 -- Beverly Hills, CA, The Saban
1/20 -- Las Vegas, NV, Pearl Concert Theater - Palms Casino Resort
