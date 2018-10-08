Silence of the West: Kanye once again deletes Instagram and Twitter accounts
Once again, Kanye West’s Instagram and Twitter pages disappeared Saturday. Yeezus deleted both accounts one week after his controversial appearance on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live. He was blasted for ending the show expressing support for President Trump. Ye was also ripped after he tweeted that the 13th Amendment, which ended slavery, should be abolished. He later explained he misspoke and said the amendment should be changed to end the unjust prison system, Kanye has a history of deleting his social media. He returned to Instagram one month ago after a long hiatus. West deactivated his Twitter account in May 2017, then reactivated it in April of this year. The G.O.O.D. Music CEO had announced his new Yandi album would be released when he appeared on SNL. Now he says it is not ready, and he will complete the album when he travels to Africa in the next few weeks. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.