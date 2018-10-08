Taylor Swift breaks her political silence, endorses Democrats in passionate post on midterm elections
Taylor Swift -- the notoriously apolitical pop star -- broke her political silence Sunday night in a passionate and lengthy Instagram post, in which she endorsed a Democratic candidate for Tennessee Senate and urged Americans to vote in the upcoming midterm elections. "In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now," the 28-year-old pop superstar wrote. "I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country." Swift, who said she plans to vote in Tennessee, voiced her support for LGBTQ and women's rights and condemned Republican Rep. Marsha Blackburn -- who is running for Senate – for voting against equal pay for women, and the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. “She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples” and “believes they should not have the right to marry,” claimed Swift, adding, “These are not MY Tennessee values." Swift then issued a pair of passionate endorsements for Blackburn's Democratic opponent Phil Bredesen for Senate, and one for Democratic House candidate, Rep. Jim Cooper. Bredesen thanked the pop star for her endorsement, tweeting, "I’m honored to have your support and that of so many Tennesseans who are ready to put aside the partisan shouting and get things done." ABC News has reached out to the Blackburn campaign, but a request for comment was not immediately returned. Swift closed by urging followers to, "Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values," and for younger fans just turning 18 to register to vote in November. "For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway," she concluded, directing her fans to visit vote.org. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.