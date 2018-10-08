Trey Songz drops new single “How Dat Sound” from his upcoming movie, Blood Brother
Trey Songz is back with a new single, “How Dat Sound,” featuring 2 Chainz and Yo Gotti, from his upcoming movie, Blood Brother. Trigga stars for the first time in a lead role in a film as Sonny, a policeman confronted by his good friend, Jake, who is being released from prison. Sonny has to fight for his life as the former convict is bent on revenge for him and his other childhood buddies whom he believes let him take the fall for a crime they collectively committed. Songz previously appeared in two movies in 2013: Baggage Claim with Paula Patton and Taye Diggs,and Texas Chainsaw 3D. “How Dat Sound” is now available for download, and the film will open in theaters, and also be available on demand, November 3. The song is Trey's first single of 2018. His most recent album, Tremaine, was released in March 2017. The 33-year-old singer from Virginia will be featured on the five-city RNB Fridays Live stadium tour in Australia which kicks off November 9 in Perth, and continues through November 17 in Sydney. Usher, T-Pain, Lil Jon, Estelle, Ginuwine, Salt-N-Pepa, Eve, Naughty By Nature. Estelle, Next, and more will also perform. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.