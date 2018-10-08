Washington Co. Republican Committee To Meet

A meeting of the Washington County Republican Central Committee is planned Thursday evening, October 11th at 7 p.m. in the FNB Meeting room in Washington to consider and select a replacement candidate for the unexpired term of Third District Commissioner Gary Oulette, who has submitted his resignation effective end of October. He and his wife have purchased a winter home out of state.

Precinct committee members will make a recommendation to the governor for approval. Interested individuals must be registered as republican, and reside in the third district, which comprises the western portion of the county, and should attend the selection meeting Thursday. Oulette’s term runs through January 2021.