We Came as Romans announces Kyle Pavone tribute show

Courtesy Sharptone Records We Came as Romans
has announced a special tribute concert in honor of the band's late vocalist Kyle Pavone
. The show will take place October 28 at The Fillmore in the group's hometown of Detroit.
Visit TheFillmoreDetroit.com
for ticket info.
Pavone died in August at age 28 of an accidental overdose. Following his death, his friends and family started the Kyle Pavone Foundation to help musicians battling addiction. Proceeds from the Detroit show will be donated to the charity.
We Came as Romans is currently on tour with Bullet for My Valentine
.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.