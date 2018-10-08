Why Ariana Grande believed Madonna was perfect for “God Is a Woman”
Ariana Grande has hinted that she's in the studio working on her fifth album, but she's still only two singles into her fourth album, Sweetener, which came out in August. That second single, "God Is a Woman," is a big hit, but it's the video that's most impressive -- thanks to a cameo appearance from Madonna. To be specific, it's Madonna's voice that makes a cameo in the video, reciting scripture from Ezekiel 25:17: "And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my sisters. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon you." "I feel like Madonna has been fighting this fight way longer than any of us," Ariana told ABC News' Michael Strahan about including the Queen of Pop in the video. "You know, she's paved the way for every female artist who's working today. Everyone who is in the pop game right now is doing something that Madonna probably did first." Ari invited Madonna to record the voiceover because she feels "God Is a Woman" sounds like Madonna's "Like a Prayer." "I've always been such a fan of hers and I love and respect her so much," Ariana told Strahan. " And so I texted her...and she did it right away, and she was beyond generous and wonderful, and it just feels really nice to have her blessing on the album. Because she's one of my idols, of course. So it was really cool." Also cool? The fact that Madonna actually came to check out an intimate concert Ariana did in New York after the MTV VMAs. "I didn't know she was actually gonna come," exclaims Ari. "I just thought she was being sweet, but she really showed up!"