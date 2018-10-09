2018 Record Store Day Black Friday releases include vinyl from McCartney, Keith Richards, Madonna, U2, Clapton & more
Great news, vinyl lovers! The organizers of Record Store Day's Black Friday have unveiled the list of special releases that will available for the event's 2018 edition, scheduled for November 23. As usual, a wide variety of limited-edition vinyl discs will be available exclusively in independent record stores, including releases by Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Madonna, U2 and Eric Clapton. McCartney's offering is a seven-inch disc featuring "I Don't Know" and "Come On to Me" -- the first two singles from his latest album, Egypt Station. Richards will issue a 12-inch single featuring his 1978 cover of Chuck Berry's "Run Rudolph Run" on red vinyl. The disc also includes the Rolling Stones guitarist's takes on two reggae tunes: Jimmy Cliff's "The Harder They Come" and Toots & the Maytals' "Pressure Drop." Madonna's Black Friday release is a 20th anniversary edition of her Ray of Light album, which will be issued as a two-LP set on clear vinyl. U2's contribution to the campaign is a 12-inch single boasting a remastered version of its 1995 song "Hold Me, Thrill Me, Kiss Me, Kill Me," and a 2018 remix of the track featuring vocals by Gavin Friday and Arcade Fire's Régine Chassagne. Clapton, whose first-ever holiday album, Happy Xmas, comes out this Friday, will release a 12-inch single on Black Friday including two new tracks not included on the Christmas collection. Other 2018 Record Store Day Black Friday releases include discs from The B-52's, Blue Oyster Cult, The Byrds, Cheap Trick, Alice Cooper, Devo, The Beach Boys' Al Jardine, Joan Jett, The Jimi Hendrix Experience, The Mamas and The Papas, Bob Marley, Jim Morrison & The Doors, Harry Nilsson, Todd Rundgren, Talking Heads, Yes and The Zombies. Check out the full list at RecordStoreDay.com. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.