Adam Levine’s new music competition show Songland is coming to NBC with Ryan Tedder, Charlie Puth and more

Courtesy NBC Universal/222

Because we simply don't have enough music competition shows these days, get ready for Songland, a new NBC show that's being executive-produced by. The 11-episode series also hasmemberon board as an executive producer, andas a producer. The show is designed to give up-and-coming songwriters a chance to get their works heard and recorded by top music stars. In each episode, five songwriters will play their original compositions in front of three famous music producers and a top recording artist. After the performances, the recording artist will pick three songwriters and pair them each with a producer. The songwriter and producers will then work together to create the best song, and at the end of the episode, the winner's song will be recorded and released as the artist's next single. Adam's friendwill be the recording artist in the first episode, and the producers will be Ryan, Grammy-nominated songwriterand hit-making country songwriter"As a songwriter, I am all too familiar with the challenges that face the music community today," Adam Levine explains. "With this new series, we are excited to provide opportunities that will not only impact these songwriters’ careers but also give them a platform to truly showcase their talent to a global audience.” If you want to be on Songland, you don't have to be a professional -- the show is looking for people from all walks of life. Visitto apply. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.