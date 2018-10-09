American Music Awards 2018 – Winner’s List

Dick Clark Productions It was a record-breaking night for Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards, held live Tuesday night from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Taylor opened the show with a performance of “I Did Something Bad,” and went on to win four awards, bringing her lifetime total to 23 -- breaking Whitney Houston’s record for most AMA wins by a female artist. Here's a full list of the 2018 winners at the American Music Awards

Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
 
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Post Malone
 
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
 
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
Migos
 
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift - Reputation
 
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug “Havana”
 
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown
 
Favorite Female Artist Country
Carrie Underwood
 
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Florida Georgia Line
 
Favorite Album - Country
Kane Brown - Kane Brown
Favorite Song - Country
Kane Brown “Heaven”
 
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B
 
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentlys
 
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B - “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)”
 
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
Khalid
 
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
Rihanna
 
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
XXXTENTACION - 17
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
Bruno Mars & Cardi B - “Finesse”
 
Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift
 
Favorite Music Video
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug - “Havana”
 
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
Panic! At The Disco
 
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
Shawn Mendes
 
Favorite Artist - Latin
Daddy Yankee
 
Favorite Artist - Contemporary Inspirational
Lauren Daigle
 
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music
Marshmello
 
Favorite Soundtrack
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By
 
Favorite Social Artist of the Year Presented By Xfinity
BTS
 
New Artist of the Year Presented By Capital One ® Savor® Card
Camila Cabello
 
Collaboration of the Year
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug - "Havana"

