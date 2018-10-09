At NYC gala, Ringo Starr presents Joe Walsh and wife with award for their support of addiction recovery

During the event, Starr and his wife took to the podium and discussed their own journey to overcoming addiction and alcoholism, as well as stressing the importance of helping others similarly afflicted. Joe and Marjorie then hit the stage to accept their honor. After a heartfelt, emotional speech by Marjorie, Joe opened up about how he became an addict and alcoholic, as well as his spiritual path to recovery. The event ended with a tribute performance featuring Michael McDonald, country star and new Eagles touring member Vince Gill playing various classic songs from throughout Joe's career, including his solo hits and tunes by The James Gang and, of course, The Eagles. To bring things to a close, Walsh joined the other stars for the final two songs. Here's a list of each song performed at the gala, along with the artist who handled lead vocals: "Funk #49" -- Butch Walker
"Rocky Mountain Way" -- Vince Gill
"Life of Illusion" -- Michael McDonald
"Take It to the Limit" -- Vince Gill
"In the City" -- Michael McDonald
"Life in the Fast Lane" -- Joe Walsh
"Life's Been Good" -- Joe Walsh Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.