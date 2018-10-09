Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
Cardi B defends her Fashion Week confrontation with Nick Minaj: “She kept it going”
Cardi B is responding to criticism for allegedly throwing her shoe at Nicki Minajlast month at the Harper’s Bazaar New York Fashion Week party. "So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block,” Cardi says in the cover story of W Magazine’s art issue. “For a while now, she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” she says of Minaj. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.” The “I Like it” rapper says she finally had enough when, she claims, Minaj liked a tweet criticizing her as a mother. “I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi continues. “I love my daughter. I’m a good a** f***ing mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment?" In addition to their daughter Kulture, Cardi’s husband, Offset, has had three other children with three different women. She says their love is constantly tested by stories of his alleged infidelity. “Every single day there’s rumors about me and my dude. And it almost drives me crazy, because I start to believe them,” she says. “But I cannot be feeling insecure, to a point that I would drive my dude away, because these people want that to happen.” Offset showed his love for Cardi by surprising her with an early birthday present: a brand new Lamborghini SUV. She turns 26 years old Thursday. Tonight, she’s performing on the American Music Awards, where she and Drake are tied for the most nominations -- they each have eight.