Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott says band is “honored and humbled” to receive Rock Hall nomination
Def Leppard is one of 15 artists nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, and among the six acts on the ballot that had never received a nomination before. In response to the nomination, frontman Joe Elliott has issued a statement that reads, "We're honored and humbled to be nominated for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. This is the highest peak a rock band can summit. For us to be recognized by the prestigious panel and rock fans, who also have a vote, is sensational." He adds, "Def Leppard being considered amongst such a worthy class of 2019 nominees gives us an indescribable feeling of pride…mutually shared between myself and my bandmates. We hope to see everyone at the ceremony!" Despite being among the most successful and popular rock acts to emerge during the 1980s, Def Leppard has had to wait 13 years -- the band's been eligible since 2005 -- to receive its first Rock Hall nomination. The other first-time nominees are Stevie Nicks, Todd Rundgren, Devo, Roxy Music and John Prine. Fans can have their say by voting for their favorite nominees now through December 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET at RockHall.com/fanvote. The top five artists chosen by the public will make up a "fans' ballot" that will be included with the other ballots. In early voting, Def Leppard is ranked second behind Nicks. In other news, Def Leppard just wrapped up a massive North American co-headlining tour with Journey this past Sunday. One million tickets were sold for the trek, which grossed more than $100 million. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.