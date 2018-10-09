James Taylor adds more dates to tour with Bonnie Raitt

Taylor: Lane Turner, Boston Globe/ Getty Images; Raitt: Marina ChavezJames Taylor
's 2019 U.S. tour with special guest Bonnie Raitt
is expanding.
Nine new dates have now been added to the trek, which will feature each artist performing with their respective bands. Originally scheduled to kick off February 7 in Knoxville, Tennessee, the tour now will get underway February 5 in Cincinnati. The additional dates include stops in Austin, Texas; Lincoln, Nebraska; Toledo, Ohio; Lexington, Kentucky; Allentown, Pennsylvania; and Providence, Rhode Island.
Tickets for the new dates go on sale October 19 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here's the updated tour schedule for the two longtime friends:
2/5 -- Cincinnati, OH, US Bank Arena
2/7 -- Knoxville, TN, Thompson Boling Arena
2/8 -- Columbia, SC, Colonial Life Arena
2/10 -- Pensacola, FL, Bay Center
2/11 -- Baton Rouge, LA, Raising Cane's River Center
2/13 -- Austin, TX, Frank Erwin Center
2/15 -- Little Rock, AR, Verizon Arena
2/16 -- Tupelo, MS, BancorpSouth Arena
2/18 -- Tulsa, OK, BOK Center
2/20 -- Lincoln, NE, Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/22 -- Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center
2/23 -- Moline, IL, TaxSlayer Center
2/26 -- Toledo, OH, Huntington Center
2/27 -- Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena
3/1 -- Allentown, PA, PPL Center
3/2 -- Providence, RI, Dunkin Donuts Center*
