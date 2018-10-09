Loretta Lynn sets another “Billboard” record with “Wouldn’t It Be Great”
Loretta Lynn sets a new record this week, as her new project, Wouldn't It Be Great, debuts at #8 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. The Coal Miner's Daughter now ties Dolly Parton for the second most top ten albums in the chart's history. Loretta and Dolly have each landed 41 records in the top ten. Willie Nelson holds the all-time title, having placed 49 albums in the top ten. The 86-year-old's very first record, Loretta Lynn Sings, made it to #2 in 1964, the same year the chart debuted.