Major announces his Better With You In it tour

The Chamber GroupMajor
is taking his music on the road: He announced his Better With You In It tour on Tuesday.
The crooner from Denton, Texas will perform in twelve cities, beginning October 21st
in Detroit, Atlanta, and Houston. The tour will wrap up November 16 in Los Angeles. Tickets are now on sale via Major's website
.
Major released his debut album, Even More
, on September 7. It features his single, “Honest," and his 2016 breakout hit, “Why I Love You.”
Here are Major's tour dates:
10/21 --
Detroit, MI. Fox Theatre Detroit
10/23 --
Chicago, IL, Promontory
10/26 --
New York, NY, S.O.B.'S
10/27 --
Oxon Hill, MD, The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
10/28 --
Raleigh, NC, The Pour House Music Hall
10/30 --
Charlotte, NC, Neighborhood Theatre
11/2 --
Atlanta, GA. Center Stage Theater
11/4 --
New Orleans, LA, House Of Blues New Orleans
11/5 --
Dallas, TX, Trees
11/7 --
Houston, TX, Studio @ Warehouse Live
11/15 --
Oakland, CA, The New Parish
11/16 --
Los Angeles, CA, The Mint
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.