Major announces his Better With You In it tour

is taking his music on the road: He announced his Better With You In It tour on Tuesday. The crooner from Denton, Texas will perform in twelve cities, beginning October 21in Detroit, Atlanta, and Houston. The tour will wrap up November 16 in Los Angeles. Tickets are now on sale via Major's website . Major released his debut album, Even More, on September 7. It features his single, “Honest," and his 2016 breakout hit, “Why I Love You.” Here are Major's tour dates:10/21Detroit, MI. Fox Theatre Detroit10/23Chicago, IL, Promontory10/26New York, NY, S.O.B.'S10/27Oxon Hill, MD, The Theatre at MGM National Harbor10/28Raleigh, NC, The Pour House Music Hall10/30Charlotte, NC, Neighborhood Theatre11/2Atlanta, GA. Center Stage Theater11/4New Orleans, LA, House Of Blues New Orleans11/5Dallas, TX, Trees11/7Houston, TX, Studio @ Warehouse Live11/15Oakland, CA, The New Parish11/16Los Angeles, CA, The Mint

