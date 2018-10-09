Osborne County Commissioners – October 1, 2018

Present: Alfred Reif, Craig Pottberg, C.W. “Bill” Seaman, and Vienna Janis, County Clerk.

Alfred Reif called the meeting to order at 1:00 p.m.

Chris Rhodes met with commissioners for approval of applying for Emergency Management Performance Grant (EMPG) Funds. Craig Pottberg moved to give Chris Rhodes, Emergency Manager, approval to apply for the EMPG funds through Kansas Division of Emergency Management for 2018, and Alfred Reif second. Vote: all motion carried.

Commissioners read the minutes for special meeting held on September 28, 2018. Craig Pottberg moved to approve the minutes for special meeting held September 28, 2018 as amended, C.W. Seaman second. Vote: all motion carried.

The Osborne County Economic Development Board met with commissioners and presented a proposal for county-wide economic development director position. The Economic Development Board proposal showed a budget of $67,564.41 for 2019. The director position would be funded with a mil levy from the county and one mil levy from each city. The Economic Board members gave testimony for supporting a county wide position. Alfred Reif asked Jim Hindman why Osborne Industries has not brought in other businesses to this area that would help support their business. Discussion was held. Commissioners will have Paul Gregory look over the proposal and get Paul Gregory advice for the proposal.

Commissioners called Jason Knoll to see if he had time work on the chimneys this week. He said he would be up to talk to commissioners. Jason Knoll met with commissioners to go over what needed to be done to cover up the chimneys so bats won’t get in. Commissioners then called Brent French to make arrangements with Foley Equipment to get the lift here on Tuesday.

Alfred Reif moved to adjourn the meeting with no other business, Craig Pottberg second. Vote: all motion carried. Meeting ended at 2:52 p.m.