Pink & daughter, Sara Bareilles, Kelly Clarkson & more featured on “The Greatest Showman” all-star soundtrack

Did you love the songs in the hit movie musical The Greatest Showman? Well then, you're going to love all those same songs performed by some of today's biggest pop stars. November 16 sees the release of The Greatest Showman -- Reimagined, a new version of the multi-platinum soundtrack that features stars likeand Pink's daughter,. Pink sings "A Million Dreams," while Willow sings "A Million Dreams (Reprise)." In addition, a new version of the album's big hit, "This Is Me," has been recorded by the original artist,, with help from, who released her own version earlier this year, and rapper. There are also four bonus tracks: Kesha's solo version of "This Is Me," a rendition of "The Greatest Show" by, an acoustic version of "Rewrite the Stars" by one of the movie's stars,, and "Come Alive," by British R&B star. In addition, a Sing-A-Long Edition of The Greatest Showman soundtrack -- the best-selling album globally of 2018 -- will arrive October 26. It will include a hardback book and CD, with 32 pages of lyrics and a sing-a-long disc of instrumental versions of the songs. Here's the track listing for the Reimagined version of The Greatest Showman soundtrack: "The Greatest Show" -- Panic! At The Disco"A Million Dreams" -- Pink"A Million Dreams (Reprise)" -- Willow Sage Hart"Come Alive" -- Years & Years and Jess Glynne"The Other Side" -- MAX and Ty Dolla $ign"Never Enough" -- Kelly Clarkson"This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix)" -- Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott"Rewrite The Stars" -- James Arthur and Anne-Marie"Tightrope" -- Sara Bareilles"From Now On" -- Zac Brown Band"The Greatest Show" -- Pentatonix"Come Alive" -- Craig David"This Is Me" -- Kesha"Rewrite The Stars (Acoustic)" -- Zendaya Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.