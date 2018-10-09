Surviving Soundgarden members would “love to try to continue to do something”
Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron has shared his thoughts about the possibility of the band's surviving members continuing to work together following Chris Cornell's death last year. "We're just still taking our time and giving ourselves space to process everything," Cameron tells Rolling Stone. "We would certainly love to try to continue to do something, figure out something to do together." Cameron, guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Ben Shepherd all attended the unveiling ceremony of a Cornell statue over the weekend in Seattle, marking one of the trio's few joint public appearances since the passing of their band mate. "On a personal level, we haven't even gotten a chance to hang out, just us three, yet," Shepherd says. "We're going through natural healing, then thinking about the natural next step." A career-spanning Chris Cornell box set, featuring the new song "When Bad Does Good," will be released November 16.