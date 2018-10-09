Taking Back Sunday announces 20th anniversary compilation and tour

Derek Nester
Credit: Natalie EscobedoTaking Back Sunday will be celebrating their 20th anniversary in a big way. The Long Island rockers, who formed in 1999, are releasing a special compilation titled Twenty on January 11, and they'll embark on a 20th anniversary tour in 2019. "It feels strange to say out loud...2019 marks 20 years since I joined Taking Back Sunday and my life changed forever," says lead singer Adam Lazzara. "So, next year we will be traveling the world to celebrate the amazing brotherhood, music and life we have created together over the past 20 years. We hope you can join us for what is sure to be an experience to remember." The North American leg of the tour begins January 29 in Anchorage, Alaska, and will wrap up May 5 in Las Vegas. For each date on the tour, Taking Back Sunday will play their 2002 debut album Tell All Your Friends in its entirety. For cities in which they're playing two shows, the band will also play either 2004's Where You Want to Be or 2006's Louder Now in full as well. Here are Taking Back Sunday's 20th anniversary North American tour dates: 1/29 -- Anchorage, AK, Beartooth Theatre
2/1 -- Honolulu, HI, The Republik
2/2 -- Honolulu, HI, The Republik
3/25 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues
3/26 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues
3/28 -- Austin, TX, Emo's
3/29 -- Austin, TX, Emo's
3/30 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
3/31 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
4/1 -- Lubbock, TX, Charley B's
4/3 -- Albuquerque, NM, Sunshine Theater
4/4 -- Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre
4/5 -- Phoenix, AZ, Marquee Theatre
4/6 -- San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
4/7 -- San Diego, CA, The Observatory North Park
4/11 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium
4/12 -- Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Palladium
4/13 -- San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
4/14 -- San Francisco, CA, The Warfield
4/16 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
4/17 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace of Spades
4/19 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
4/20 -- Portland, OR, Crystal Ballroom
4/21 -- Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
4/22 -- Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom
4/24 -- Calgary, AB, MacEwan Hall
4/26 -- Winnipeg, MB, Burton Cummings Theatre
4/27 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
4/28 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
4/30 -- Denver, CO, The Summit
5/1 -- Denver, CO, The Summit
5/2 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
5/3 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
5/4 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
5/4 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
5/5 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues

