Ted Nugent to release new studio album, “The Music Made Me Do It,” in November; package also includes live DVD

Round Hill RecordsTed Nugent
, the Motor City Madman, will return with a brand-new solo album titled The Music Made Me Do It
on November 9.
The 11-track collection, a follow-up to 2014's Shutup & Jam!
, will be available as part of a package that comes with a CD and a bonus concert DVD. The DVD, Live at Freedom Hill
, captures a 2017 show at Freedom Hill Amphitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.
The gun-loving guitar whiz says of the record, "The music made me do it! That's not only the title track of my new record, it's my battle cry for more than 60 years to pursue this incredible soundtrack to my happiness, craving for creative adventure, the ultimate guitar tone and overall quality of life!"
In advance of the album's arrival, the Nuge has released its title track as a single, which is available now digitally and via streaming services. The song celebrates the 69-year-old rocker's lifelong passion for loud, electrified music.
Ted's also debuted a video for the track, featuring footage shot this past June at a concert in Agoura Hills, California. You can watch the clip now on his official YouTube channel
.
In addition to Nugent on lead vocals and guitar, the album features contributions from journeyman bassist Greg Smith
and drummer Jason Hartless
, who's also played with Mitch Ryder
and ex-Rainbow
singer Joe Lynn Turner
.
You can pre-order The Music Made Me Do It
at TedNugent.com
.
Here's the album's track list:
"The Music Made Me Do It"
"Where Ya Gonna Run to Get Away from Yourself"
"Cocked, Locked & Ready to Rock"
"Bigfundirtygroovenoize"
"I Love Ya Too Much Baby"
"Backstrap Fever"
"I Just Wanna Go Huntin"
"Fred Bear"
"Sunrize"
"Sunrize Fender (Fender Bass VI Solo)"
And here's the Live at Freedom Hill
DVD track list:
Feedback intro, affectionately named "Light My Campfire"
"Star Spangled Banner"
"Baby Please Don't Go"
"Free-for-All"
"Gonzo"
"Paralyzed"
"Wang Dang Sweet Poon Tang"
"Good Friends"
Blues Jam, affectionately named "Blues on the Grill"
"I Need You Bad"
"Hey Baby"
"I Still Believe"
"Fred Bear"
"Motor City Madhouse"
"Cat Scratch Fever"
"Stranglehold"
"Don't Tread on Me"
"Great White Buffalo"
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.