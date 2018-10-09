The Chainsmokers & Miley Cyrus read “Mean Tweets” tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”
Tonight on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, it's a new "Music Edition" of one of the show's signature bits, "Mean Tweets," where celebrities read nasty social media comments about themselves on camera. As a preview of tonight's segment, the show has tweeted a brief montage of Miley Cyrus, rapper Tyga and The Chainsmokers reading insulting tweets. "Miley Cyrus is a smelly pirate hooker," Miley reads. Tyga reads, "Tyga raps like your homie that can't really rap but always be rappin.'" As the audience laughs, he adds, "Actually, I do!" And finally, Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers reads, "One of my employees was talking about how The Chainsmokers are actually pretty good and don't deserve all the hate...so I fired him!" Tune in tonight to see what other mean things people have to say about your favorite musicians on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, at 11:30 p.m. ET. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.