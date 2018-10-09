Tonight’s American Music Awards to include “incredible” Taylor Swift performance, followed by “one superstar after another” C

Dick Clark Productions

The 2018 American Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET, live on ABC, andis opening the telecast with her first awards show performance in three years. What can we expect? Producertells ABC Radio, "It's gonna be pretty incredible." "I mean, everybody has high expectations from Taylor Swift performances. She always wows and amazes, and I think she's gonna continue that, from what I've seen so far," adds Halpin. But that won't be the only performance people will be talking about on Wednesday morning, according to executive producer. "One thing I'm really excited about is that for the first time ever on TV we haveanddoing 'I Like It Like That,' which really was the song of the summer," he says. "And it's just gonna be a huge, big colorful loud performance." But with a lineup that featuresand more, the telecast will basically be "one superstar after another," says Bracco. "I think it's gonna be a night where everybody's gonna think, 'Wow, nobody's gonna top that'...and then [there's] the next 'Wow, that was amazing' [moment], all leading up to our finale...thetribute that's just gonna bring the house down," he says. And as for the downtime when the stars will be in their seats, Halpin says they don't really concern themselves with trying to keep the ones who have beef -- like Cardi B and, orand everyone -- apart. "It's more that [artists ask], 'I want to be seated beside this person,'" he explains. "I mean...the fans and the performers...all come here to have fun and I think that that's the type of atmosphere we try to create." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.