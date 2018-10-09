Twenty One Pilots add second hometown show

Credit: Brad HeatonTwenty One Pilots
' June 29 concert at the Nationwide Arena in the duo's hometown of Columbus, Ohio is already sold out, so they've added another show on June 30. Visit TwentyOnePilots.com
for ticket info.
Both Columbus shows are part of the second North American leg of TOP's Bandito tour in support of their new album, Trench
. The first leg begins October 16 in Nashville.
For a preview of Twenty One Pilots' live show, you can catch them performing on Tuesday night's American Music Awards, airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
