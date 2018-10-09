Watch a super-powered Meg Myers in “Jealous Sea” video

300 EntertainmentMeg Myers
has released the video for "Jealous Sea," a track from her sophomore album, Take Me to the Disco
.
The moody clip finds the musician prowling the streets of Los Angeles on her own as the nightlife scene goes on around her. Oh, she also has superpowers. You can watch the video now on YouTube
.
Take Me to the Disco
, which also features the single "Numb," is out now. Myers is currently touring the U.S. in support of the album.
