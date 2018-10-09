Watch Panic! at the Disco’s Queen tribute and catch “today’s Freddie Mercury” on tonight’s American Music Awards

Dick Clark Productions

On Tuesday night's American Music Awards,will be honoringwith a performance of the British band's 1975 classic "Bohemian Rhapsody." The show's executive producerthinks you'll be quite impressed withand company's rendition. "I've seen Panic! at the Disco in concert, and they do an amazing cover of 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" Bracco tells ABC Radio. He would even call Urie "today's Freddie Mercury." Several stars from the upcoming biopic Bohemian Rhapsody -- including, who plays the legendary Mercury in the film -- will introduce Panic!'s performance. "I think it's gonna be spectacular," Bracco says. In addition to Panic!,will perform their new single "Jumpsuit" on the AMAs. The show airs live at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.