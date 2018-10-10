Beyoncé praises JAY-Z following On The Run II tour: “I’ll be your hype man any day!”
After earning over $150 million during the On The Run II tour, which ended last week in Seattle, Beyoncé is full of love for JAY-Z, her family, and all the students who won scholarships on the tour. With a highlight video of the tour, including several scenes of her hugging and kissing her husband, Queen Bey commented on Instagram: "To Shawn Carter, my Clyde, my best friend: this journey on OTR2 has been a highlight of my life. Thank you for every moment. I'll be your hype man any day! To the Hive and all the fans who supported OTR2, cheers to you and I. Salud!" Bey also posted a photo with her father, Mathew Knowles, writing, "Thank you to all of our loved ones who came out to support OTR2. And a huge thank you to the hardest working crew in show business. We couldn't have done this without each of you beautiful human beings." Beyoncé and JAY-Z awarded $100,000 scholarships to high-school seniors in 11 cities during the On the Run II tour. The Boys & Girls Club of America selected the winners. Beyoncé also posted a video montage of each student joyously discovering they were chosen, with the comment, "Thank you to all the brilliant scholarship winners. Continue to dream, work hard, and grind until you own your dream. You make us proud."