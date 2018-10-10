Cardi B tells her critics to back down: “I feel like I have nothing to prove anymore”

Image Group LA

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

After winning three American Music Awards Tuesday night and dazzling the crowd with her performance of “I Like It,”is on top of the world -- and telling her critics to shut up. “It feels amazing, and it feels like such a wild thing. I feel like every obstacle I surpassed it,” she tells ABC News of her AMA wins. “Then people said I was going to be a one-hit wonder. Then I did a good album. Then I got pregnant and I don’t know what’s going to happen with my career, and then I still jumped up, pregnant and all, and it’s like, levels, levels, levels, and I keep beating.” Cardi took home American Music Awards trophies for Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Rap/Hip-Hop Song -- “Bodak Yellow,” and Favorite Soul/R&B Song -- “Finesse” with. The wife ofmemberis currently dominating the hip-hop world as the first female rapper ever to score three number-one singles on the Billboard Hot 100, including the current number-one hit, “Girls Like You,” with. “There’s nothing to beat,” Cardi adds. “I’m already doing it. I’m doing it great. I feel like I don’t have nothing to prove anymore. I proved everything.” Now Cardi can celebrate her birthday in style: she turns 26 Thursday.