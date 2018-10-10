Dan + Shay find 100 “Million Reasons” to re-record “Tequila” for Spotify
Just last week, Dan + Shay’s smash, “Tequila” surpassed one hundred million streams on Spotify, and now they’re marking the occasion by releasing two new songs. Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney have re-recorded a punchier, more pop-oriented version of “Tequila” exclusively for Spotify, just as the song breaks into the top fifteen on the Hot AC chart. The duo also delivers their take on Lady Gaga’s 2016 hit, “Million Reasons." You can check out the two new tracks, which were recorded at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, on Spotify now. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.