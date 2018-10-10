Grandson announces Halloween-themed voter registration concert
Grandson will celebrate Halloween by signing people up to vote. The "Blood//Water" artist is headlining a special concert titled Midterm Massacre: Fright for Your Right on October 30 in Los Angeles. Attendees at the event, which will also feature a performance from Yungblud, will have the opportunity to register to vote on site. The concert will also mark the launch of a new movement called XX Resistance, which aims to "empower youth and connect passionate people with ways to get involved in the progressive causes they care about." Visit XXResistance.org for ticket info. Grandson is currently on tour with Nothing But Thieves.