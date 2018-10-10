Halsey on her “A Star Is Born” cameo: “My favorite movie I’ve seen all year”
The cast of A Star Is Born features not one but two platinum-selling pop stars: Halsey is also in the movie, along with Lady Gaga. And she says she loved the experience. "I mean, I only had two lines," Halsey told Entertainment Tonight. "Lady Gaga and Bradley [Cooper] just absolutely killed it," she raved. "It was my favorite movie I've seen all year, so I'm so happy I got to be a part of it." Halsey says that A Star Is Born is "poignant" for musicians, explaining, "So many things and themes in that movie are so real for us in our lives, and it was funny seeing it in the audience at the theater." "There were a lot of people in the room who were like, 'Oh, there's Halsey,' at the beginning of the movie," she added. "And then after watching it, I think they had a new perspective on maybe what my life might be like, and it might be a little different than what they think it is." Halsey spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the American Music Awards, where her date for the evening was G-Eazy, pretty much confirming that they're back together.