Hurricane Michael forces Chris Stapleton to reschedule his Thursday show
Thanks to Hurricane Michael, some Chris Stapleton fans in North Carolina will have to wait a little longer to see him. He’s moving his Thursday night concert in Charlotte to Sunday because of the storm. The “Broken Halos” hitmaker let concert-goers know via his website and social media. “Due to Hurricane Michael and out of concern for everyone’s safety and overall fan experience, tomorrow’s show at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 14,” the message reads. “Tickets purchased for the October 11 show will be valid on Sunday, October 14, no exchange necessary.” Friday and Saturday night dates in Raleigh, North Carolina and Bristow, Virginia are still set to go on as planned. Marty Stuart and Brent Cobb join Chris for all the shows. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.