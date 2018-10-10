Lady Gaga and Harry Styles to co-chair camp-themed Met Gala
Lady Gaga and Harry Styles have been announced as co-chairs for next year’s Met Gala, along with Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis star Serena Williams. Vogue has revealed the theme for the event and corresponding costume exhibition is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” inspired by a 1964 essay by Susan Sontag. In the essay, she argues that camp is the “love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration” and “style at the expense of content.” The Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Last year’s theme was "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” Co-chairs included Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.