Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill, Meek Mill and more to perform at JAY-Z’s TIDAL X concert in New York City
Lil Wayne, Lauryn Hill, and Meek Mill will be among the stars performing at JAY-Z's annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn concert in New York City. The fourth annual event on October 23 at the Barclays Center will also include Teyana Taylor,Anderson .Paak, Normani, Kodak Black, Kaskade, Bazzi, Lil Skies, Mozart La Para, and Black Thought. Also appearing: Queen Naija, The Lox, Vic Mensa, BlocBoy JB, DaniLeigh, Danielle Bradbery, Jay Critch, Snoh Aalegra, SiR, Westside Gunn, Conway, Arin Ray, Jacob Banks, Cautious Clay, andPatrick Droney. The charity event will support criminal justice reform non-profit organizations including Cut50, Equal Justice Initiative, Innocence Project and REFORM. The three previous TIDAL X benefit concerts raised over $10 million for social justice, disaster relief & recovery, and education. Tickets are now on sale at Ticketmaster.com.