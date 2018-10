Listen to a rare recording of young Jack White covering Blondie’s “One Way or Another”

Credit: David James Swanson

An early recording ofcovering theclassic "One Way or Another" has been unearthed. White's official archivist,, uncovered the track on a cassette recorded in 1997 by a Detroit band called. The cover was included as a hidden track on the cassette, and features a 20-something White, who was working as a session engineer, sharing lead vocals with 400 Pounds of Punk singer. Blackwell calls the cassette, titled He Once Ate a Small Child, "the rarest physical release of a Jack White performance." "Prior to the mention here, the release was completely undocumented," Blackwell adds. "I doubt more than a half-dozen people even knew about it." The "One Way or Another" cover is streaming now on YouTube . White is currently touring Europe behind his latest solo album, Boarding House Reach. He'll return to the U.S. in November for shows in Brooklyn, Chicago and Nashville. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.