Listen to more music: The Doobie Brothers now will play two full albums at previously announced NYC shows

Courtesy of The Doobie Brothers

have revised their plans for the upcoming full-album shows they have scheduled for New York City's Beacon Theatre in New York City on November 15 and 16. The band initially announced it would play 1972's Toulouse Street at the first concert and 1973's The Captain and Me at the second, but the veteran rockers now intend to perform both albums each night. "We have had so much fun rehearsing Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me for The Beacon Theatre shows that we decided to play both albums on both nights," the group explains in a joint statement. "We are looking forward to playing these albums in their entirety, as well as a few additional favorites for our fans." The concerts will mark the first time The Doobie Brothers have ever performed any of their albums in full at a single show. The shows will also be the Doobies' first at the Beacon in 25 years. Toulouse Street was The Doobie Brothers' second album. It features the band's first two top 40 hits: "Listen to the Music" and a cover of the 1966 gospel tune "Jesus Is Just Alright." The record, which also includes the classic-rock staple "Rockin' Down the Highway," peaked at #21 on the Billboard 200 and has sold more than a million copies in the U.S. The Captain and Me was the follow-up to Toulouse Street. It features two of the group's most enduring hits: "China Grove" and "Long Train Runnin'." The album peaked at #7 on the Billboard 200 and has sold over two million copies in the States. Here are all of The Doobies' upcoming tour dates : 10/10 -- Champaign, IL, State Farm Center10/12 -- Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live10/13 -- Battle Creek, MI, Firekeepers Casino10/16 -- Greensboro, NC, White Oak Amphitheater10/17 -- Simpsonville, SC, Heritage Park Amphitheater10/19 -- Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center10/20 -- Clearwater, FL, Coachman Park10/21 -- Fort Myers, FL, FSW Suncoast Credit Union Arena11/3 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata11/4 -- Bethlehem, PA, Bethlehem Events Center11/7 -- Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre11/8 -- Shippensburg, PA, Luhrs Center11/10 -- Lynn, MA, Lynn Auditorium11/11 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun11/13 -- Stamford, CT, Palace Theatre11/15 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre (performing Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me, plus select hits)11/16 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre (performing Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me, plus select hits)