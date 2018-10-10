Listen to more music: The Doobie Brothers now will play two full albums at previously announced NYC shows

Courtesy of The Doobie BrothersThe Doobie Brothers
have revised their plans for the upcoming full-album shows they have scheduled for New York City's Beacon Theatre in New York City on November 15 and 16.
The band initially announced it would play 1972's Toulouse Street
at the first concert and 1973's The Captain and Me
at the second, but the veteran rockers now intend to perform both albums
each night.
"We have had so much fun rehearsing Toulouse Street
and The Captain and Me
for The Beacon Theatre shows that we decided to play both albums on both nights," the group explains in a joint statement. "We are looking forward to playing these albums in their entirety, as well as a few additional favorites for our fans."
The concerts will mark the first time The Doobie Brothers have ever performed any of their albums in full at a single show. The shows will also be the Doobies' first at the Beacon in 25 years.
Toulouse Street
was The Doobie Brothers' second album. It features the band's first two top 40 hits: "Listen to the Music" and a cover of the 1966 gospel tune "Jesus Is Just Alright." The record, which also includes the classic-rock staple "Rockin' Down the Highway," peaked at #21 on the Billboard
200 and has sold more than a million copies in the U.S.
The Captain and Me
was the follow-up to Toulouse Street
. It features two of the group's most enduring hits: "China Grove" and "Long Train Runnin'." The album peaked at #7 on the Billboard
200 and has sold over two million copies in the States.
Here are all of The Doobies' upcoming tour dates
:
10/10 -- Champaign, IL, State Farm Center
10/12 -- Northfield, OH, Hard Rock Live
10/13 -- Battle Creek, MI, Firekeepers Casino
10/16 -- Greensboro, NC, White Oak Amphitheater
10/17 -- Simpsonville, SC, Heritage Park Amphitheater
10/19 -- Orlando, FL, Dr. Phillips Center
10/20 -- Clearwater, FL, Coachman Park
10/21 -- Fort Myers, FL, FSW Suncoast Credit Union Arena
11/3 -- Atlantic City, NJ, Borgata
11/4 -- Bethlehem, PA, Bethlehem Events Center
11/7 -- Greensburg, PA, The Palace Theatre
11/8 -- Shippensburg, PA, Luhrs Center
11/10 -- Lynn, MA, Lynn Auditorium
11/11 -- Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun
11/13 -- Stamford, CT, Palace Theatre
11/15 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre (performing Toulouse Street
and The Captain and Me
, plus select hits)
11/16 -- New York, NY, Beacon Theatre (performing Toulouse Street
and The Captain and Me
, plus select hits)
