Listen to Yoko Ono’s new version of “Imagine,” released on what would’ve been John Lennon’s 78th birthday
Had he lived, John Lennon would have turned 78 Tuesday. In honor of his birthday, the rock legend's widow, Yoko Ono, debuted her rendition of his classic 1971 song "Imagine" via a lyric video posted on her official website and YouTube channel. The video features animated drawings created by Ono, set against a depiction of a blue sky with white clouds. The track features Yoko's shaky but emotional vocals, accompanied by sparse keyboards. Ono's new version of "Imagine," a song she co-wrote with Lennon although wasn't she officially credited until 2017, will appear on her upcoming album, Warzone, which will be released Friday, October 19. Warzone features newly re-imagined versions of 13 songs from throughout 85-year-old Ono's career, spanning from 1970 to 2009. The new rendition of "Imagine" also is available now as a digital single and via streaming services. Ono's "Imagine" cover arrives just a few days after the release of the expansive deluxe reissue of Lennon's Imagine album, and DVD and Blu-ray editions of the restored 1972 film of the same name that John and Yoko co-directed. Visit ImagineJohnYoko.com for more details about the releases. Meanwhile, John and Yoko's son, Sean Lennon, who also was born on October 9, marked his 43rd birthday by sharing a vintage photo of him and his dad on his Instagram page. The pic shows Sean as a toddler being held by John as they both blow out the candles on a birthday cake, and features the caption, "Happy Bday To Us..."