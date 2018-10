Listen to Yoko Ono’s new version of “Imagine,” released on what would’ve been John Lennon’s 78th birthday

Credit: Matthew Placek

Had he lived,would have turned 78 Tuesday. In honor of his birthday, the rock legend's widow,, debuted her rendition of his classic 1971 song "Imagine" via a lyric video posted on her official website and YouTube channel . The video features animated drawings created by Ono, set against a depiction of a blue sky with white clouds. The track features Yoko's shaky but emotional vocals, accompanied by sparse keyboards. Ono's new version of "Imagine," a song she co-wrote with Lennon although wasn't she officially credited until 2017, will appear on her upcoming album, Warzone, which will be released Friday, October 19. Warzone features newly re-imagined versions of 13 songs from throughout 85-year-old Ono's career, spanning from 1970 to 2009. The new rendition of "Imagine" also is available now as a digital single and via streaming services. Ono's "Imagine" cover arrives just a few days after the release of the expansive deluxe reissue of Lennon's Imagine album, and DVD and Blu-ray editions of the restored 1972 film of the same name that John and Yoko co-directed. Visit ImagineJohnYoko.com for more details about the releases. Meanwhile, John and Yoko's son,, who also was born on October 9, marked his 43rd birthday by sharing a vintage photo of him and his dad on his Instagram page . The pic shows Sean as a toddler being held by John as they both blow out the candles on a birthday cake, and features the caption, "Happy Bday To Us..."