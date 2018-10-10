“Manifesto” destinations: Aerosmith’s Joe Perry lines up brief fall solo tour

Credit: Ross HalfinAerosmith
kicks off its Deuces Are Wild
Las Vegas residency in April 2019
, but before guitarist Joe Perry
gets back in the saddle with his famous band, he'll mount a new series of fall solo dates
to support his recent album, Sweetzerland Manifesto
.
The trek kicks off on November 30 in Sioux City, Iowa, and is plotted out through a December 16 concert in the L.A. suburb of Agoura Hills, California. The 10-show outing also includes stops in Detroit, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Beverly Hills.
Perry will be joined at the gigs by fellow Aerosmith guitarist Brad Whitford
and Extreme
frontman Gary Cherone
, both of who also played with Joe at a handful of solo dates that took place this past April.
Tickets for the concerts go on sale to the general public this Friday, October 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets can be purchased now by Perry email list subscribers and social media followers. Head over to JoePerry.com for more information. Special VIP packages will be available beginning today.
In addition to selections from Sweetzerland Manifesto
, Joe's forthcoming shows will include renditions of songs from his other solo albums, as well as some rarely played Aerosmith gems.
Released in January, Sweetzerland Manifesto
features collaborations with, and guest vocals by, Cheap Trick
's Robin Zander
, David Johansen
and British blues-rock veteran Terry Reid
.
The album also includes contributions from Perry's Hollywood Vampires
band mate Johnny Depp
, Who
touring drummer Zak Starkey
and Joe's sons Tony
and Roman
. The project was also executive-produced by Depp.
Here are Perry's upcoming solo concerts:
11/30 -- Sioux City, IA, Anthem at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
12/1 -- West Dundee, IL, RocHaus
12/2 -- Detroit, MI, Crowfoot Ballroom
12/4 -- New York, NY, PlayStation Theater
12/5 -- Philadelphia, PA, Electric Factory
12/7 -- Cherokee, NC, Harrah's Cherokee Casino
12/11 -- San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall
12/13 -- Pasadena, CA, The Rose
12/15 -- Beverly Hills, CA, Saban Theatre
12/16 -- Agoura Hills, CA, The Canyon
