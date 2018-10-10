Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/Thinkstock
Guitarist/songwriter Steve Cropper
will be honored as this year's BMI Icon November 13 at the BMI Country Awards in Nashville.
If you missed newcomer Jimmie Allen
doing his breakthrough hit "Best Shot" on the Today
show, you can check out his performance online
.
Lauren Alaina
will be honored as Nashville Business Journal
's Breakout Artist of the Year October 23 at the fifth annual Women in Music City Awards at the Nashville Omni.
You can watch new artist Seth Ennis
' new video for "Call Your Mama" on YouTube
now.
