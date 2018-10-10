Nemaha County Commission Meeting Minutes – 10/9/18

These minutes are unofficial until approved by the Board of Commissioners at their next meeting.

October 9, 2018 Unofficial

The Board of Nemaha County Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in the Commissioner’s Room of the Nemaha County Courthouse. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Dennis Henry leading the flag salute. Present also were Commissioners Gary Scoby and Tim Burdiek, Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum and Office Manager Kathy Haverkamp, and County Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans recording the minutes.

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Report:

Road and Bridge/Solid Waste Supervisor Dennis Ronnebaum advised the board that:

• he had to do a relocate for a tube on W Road near Renyer’s.

• they will need to haul more rock on county roads as soon as the weather allows.

• the guys are still working on Bridge BC-1.

• the new baler for the Recycling Center is up and running at this time.

Treasurer Janell Niehues came before the board and requested an executive session with Commissioners. Gary Scoby moved to hold a ten minute executive session until 9:25 am to discuss the leave of non-elected personnel. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Present for the executive session was the Board of Commissioners, Treasurer Janell Niehues, and Clerk Mary Kay Schultejans. The meeting returned to open session at 9:25 am with no action taken by the board following the executive session.

Sheriff’s Report:

Sheriff Rich Vernon advised the board that:

• they are currently holding twenty inmates in the jail, but this includes one inmate being held for Jackson County and four inmates being held for Douglas County.

• his office had a relatively quiet weekend.

Galen Ackerman came before the board to ask Commissioners what their time table is for the formulation of a PILOT agreement with NextEra Energy Resources for the Soldier Creek Windfarm in Nemaha County. Commissioners advised Mr. Ackerman that they would like to have this agreement in place by the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019. Discussion was also held concerning who might be interested in serving on a committee to provide information to Commissioners during the formulation of the PILOT agreement.

The board reviewed the minutes from the October 1, 2018 meeting. Gary Scoby moved to approve the minutes as presented. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye.

Deb Henry with the Nemaha County 4-H Program and several Nemaha County 4-H Ambassadors (Thomas Edelman, Matthew Stallbaumer, Madeline Rogers, Cheyan Rokey, Courtney Plattner, Leah Renyer, Shana Strahm, and Courtney Huerter) came before the board to make Commissioners aware of some of the activities and events that the ambassadors are involved with throughout the year. Following discussion, Gary Scoby moved to proclaim this week as National 4-H Week in Nemaha County. Tim Burdiek seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Commissioners signed the proclamation as presented.

County Attorney Brad Lippert came before the board. Commissioners spoke to Brad about beginning to formulate a PILOT agreement with NextEra Energy Resources. Brad stated that he will get in touch with the representative from NextEra Energy Resources to try to get the process started.

Chairman Dennis Henry signed the Nemaha County Quarterly Financial Statement for the quarter ending September 30, 2018 as presented.

Tim Burdiek moved to approve Resolution 2018-3 setting the date of a public hearing at which Commissioners will consider the adoption of the renewal of the City of Seneca’s Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. The public hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 29th at 10:00 am.

Gary Scoby seconded the motion. The motion carried with all voting aye. Commissioners signed the resolution as presented.

With no further county business coming before the board, Chairman Dennis Henry adjourned the meeting at 1:10 pm. The next regularly scheduled meeting will be held on Monday, October 22, 2018 at 9:00 am. The Commissioners will not meet the week of October 15th due to their attendance at the annual Kansas Association of Counties meeting next week.