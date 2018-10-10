REGULAR MEETING

October 8, 2018 at Northern Valley Middle School, Long Island, KS

Members present: Hilary Van Patten, President Clint Lowry, Rich Wenzl, Shanna Hammond, Christopher Rogers, Ken Tharman-Superintendent/9-12 Principal, Marvin Gebhard-PreK-8 Principal, Lidia Knapp-Board Clerk AND Visitors: Mrs. Jodi Cox

Call to Order: President Hilary Van Patten called the meeting to order at 8:00 p.m. with five members present.

Adoption of Agenda : Mr. Lowry made a motion to adopt the agenda as presented. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Approval of Minutes : Mrs. Hammond made a motion to accept the minutes as presented. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Approval of Bills : Mr. Lowry made a motion to pay the bills as presented. Mr. Rogers seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Hearing of Visitors : Mrs. Cox expressed her interest in the Head High School Girls Basketball position and said that she was here to answer any questions the board may have. Questions were asked and answered. Mrs. Van Patten thanked Mrs. Cox for coming and her time.

8:18 p.m. Mrs. Cox left the meeting.

OLD BUSINESS

Fire Alarm Panel: Mr. Tharman shared that there was an error message on the panel that was sounding an annoying buzzer and that Fire Alarm Specialists were able to get it pinpointed and corrected. When they were here previously the gym floor had just been refinished so they were not able to get those changed. They are scheduled to be here later in the month to finish the alarms.

Farm to School : Mr. Tharman shared that he visited with Mrs. Delimont and Mr. Gebhard had visited Mrs. Bach to see how much meat we go through. Between Almena and Long Island, the school uses 435 pounds of beef and 326 pounds of pork each month. Mr. Gebhard has been talking with Mr. Kirkendahl (Logan Principal) and using their discoveries to aid in our preparation of launching this program at Northern Valley. Kensington Locker stated they will not grind the prime meat, but could use it for fajita meat. Mr. Gebhard has been in contact with another district and they raffle off the prime meat at ball games. Mr. Gebhard asked the board their thoughts. The use of the donated meat for concession stand items was also discussed. It was decided that a brochure may be used to advertise the program. Those individuals donating would be allowed to “opt out” of their donation being used for the concession stand and/ or raffle options. President Van Patten stated “excited, sounds good!”

Building Access: Mr. Tharman shared a form that he revised for the community members wishing to get an access card to the school. The issuance of a card will be determined on a case-by-case basis. He also expressed possible issues down the road.

Supplemental Positions : Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss individual applicants interested in the supplemental positions pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:49 p.m. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0. 8:49 p.m. Returned to open meeting.

Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss individual applicants interested in the supplemental positions pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA.

Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom at 8:56 p.m. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0. 8:56 p.m. Returned to open meeting.

Mr. Lowry made a motion to hire Mrs. Cox as the Head High School Girls Basketball Coach and Kevin Sides as High School Assistant Boys Basketball Coach. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Certified Staffing : Mr. Wenzl made a motion to go into executive session to discuss certified staffing pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the board room in 9:03 p.m. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0. 9:03 p.m. Returned to open meeting.

Classified Staffing : Mr. Tharman shared that an individual has requested that he ask the board of a possible increase in their salary. President Van Patten expressed that salaries/raises are set on a schedule. The board could revisit at the appropriate time. Need to keep it fair otherwise, everyone will be coming and asking for a raise.

Administration : Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss Administration pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman was asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom in 9:22 p.m. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0. 9:22 p.m. Returned to open meeting.

Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss Administration pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman was asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom in 9:27 p.m. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0. 9:27 p.m. Returned to open meeting.

Mr. Rogers made a motion to go into executive session to discuss Administration pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception under KOMA. Mr. Tharman and Mr. Gebhard were asked to remain and the open meeting will resume in the boardroom in 9:32 p.m. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0. 9:32 p.m. Returned to open meeting.

Mr. Wenzl made a motion to extend Mr. Gebhard’s contract to June 30, 2020. Mrs. Hammond seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

NEW BUSINESS

Regional Volleyball Tournament : Mr. Tharman shared that we were asked to host regional volleyball on October 16th. A decision will be made on whether there is an early dismissal or not, pending additional information.

Graduates : Mr. Tharman shared that he was asked by a parent about a student’s possible early graduation. Mr. Tharman shared what is mandatory to graduate. Mr. Tharman has talked to John Girodat at KSDE. There are lots of extenuating circumstances to be considered in this case. Mr. Tharman said, “We have to do what is best for the student”. There is still information that being gathered, but the boards’ consensus was to support the student in this instance.

Agreement Renewal : Mr. Tharman said that we have a 5-year agreement with Smoky Hill Education Service Center. Mr. Tharman believes it’s a good thing and the agreement should renewed. Mr. Gebhard agreed. Mr. Lowry made a motion to extend our agreement with Smoky Hill Education Service Center. Mr. Wenzl seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

K-12 Handbook : Mr. Tharman shared the changes and additions that were made to the handbook. (The 72 codes, increased adult lunch prices, and the chart for “Effective Lines of Communication”). President Van Patten suggested updating the board members’ names. Mr. Gebhard suggested to add a picture of the new table under the “Suggested Procedures for Complaint Resolution at the Local Education Agency Level” section. Mrs. Hammond made a motion to accept the handbook with the changes of moving the chart and updating the board members. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0.

Open Board Position : It was published in the Norton Telegram and the Phillipsburg Review that Mrs. McClain had resigned her position on the board due to a change in residence. There was one patron that submitted a Letter of Interest in the vacant position. Mr. Lowry made a motion to approve Laquita Smith for the Position #2, District #2 which will expire at the end of 2019. Mr. Rogers seconded; Motion carried 5-0. The board position that was not filled when Curtis Lowry’s term ended, Position #5, District #1, is still vacant at this time.

ADMINISTRATIVE REPORTS

Superintendent/9-12 Principal Report : Mr. Tharman shared that he attended an ACT Workshop- Volleyball at Stockton the girls play at 5, 6 and 7 p.m., League Volleyball on Thursday and Saturday, Dairy Judging postponed until next Wednesday. – Anti bullying week is 22nd – 26th – Parent / Teacher Conferences 22nd and 23rd. No school on the 26th – Career planning in Norton planning on taking the Juniors and Seniors, DLT meeting on the 29th, this is year 3 of accreditation. Daylight savings time begins 11/4 (board meeting moves to 7:30 p.m.)

K-8 Principal Report : Mr. Gebhard reported that junior high sports are wrapping up. WKLL tournament at Damar/Palco, two Thursdays away, Parent/Teacher conferences, everyone gets a letter, the 22nd in Almena and the 23rd in Long Island. William Allen White Awards were on Saturday. Caden Lowry, Mary Baird, ElleAnna Tharman, Landry and Jaycee Gebhard, Wendy Adams and Haley Hansen all got to go. He stated he never really knew what all was involved until his daughters came home and shared their experience. Thank you to Mr. Vincent and Mrs. Knapp for taking them.

Did a crisis drill and the kids did very, very well. Grade school learning The Shepard, The Sheep and The Wolf. Our goal is to prepare not to harm. The stats on the likelihood of a child being involved in a crisis is 1 in 2.4 million.

Reports of Board Members:

No reports.

Adjournment: 10:15 p.m. Mrs. Hammond made a motion that the board meeting adjourn. Mr. Lowry seconded; Motion carried 5-0.