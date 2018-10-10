T.I. brings “Nightline” to the A-T-L tonight
Tonight, T.I. is celebrating the release of his new album, Dime Trap, by bringing ABC's Nightline to Atlanta. TIP will take ABC's Dan Harris through his hometown, riding BMX bikes as they visit places from his childhood. The rapper/actor will also give viewers a tour of his pop-up Trap Museum, which opened September 30 to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his second solo album, Trap Muzik. The museum includes artwork inspired by a variety of artists, including 21 Savage, Rick Ross, Future, Gucci Mane, and the late Shawty Lo. Nightline airs 12:35 a.m. EST/11:35 p.m. CST, on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.