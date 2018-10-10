Tina Turner says her wig made her nervous about sex

In her new memoir, My Love Story, Tina Turner talks about the highs and lows of her amazing career -- and even reveals a few secrets about her sex life. In an excerpt from the book that you can read on People magazine's website, Tina says despite her image as a wild rock goddess, she wasn't constantly hopping from bed to bed. “I was never one of those women who had to have sex no matter what,” the 78-year-old legend writes. "There have been times when I’ve gone up to a year without it, to be honest.” Tina admits that one specific thing that kept her from jumping into bed with a new partner was her insecurity about how her glamorous image would hold up in the cold light of day. “Don’t laugh, but I’ve always been a little nervous about starting a relationship with a new man because I didn’t know how my wig would be received!” she writes. Tina explains: "As much as I loved the convenience and easy beauty, I always ran the risk of meeting a man who might have a problem becoming romantically involved with Tina, with her bountiful hair and glamorous trimmings, but waking up with unadorned Anna Mae.” Tina's birth name is Anna Mae Bullock. In addition to the new book, Tina has a lot going on right now: Her life story, in musical form, will open on Broadway in the fall of 2019. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.