Walker Hayes hits the water in new “90’s Country” video arriving Thursday

By
Derek Nester
-
MonumentWalker Hayes pays tribute to Alan Jackson’s classic “Chattahoochee” video in the new clip for his latest single, “90’s Country.” The 1993 chart-topper is just one of 22 songs Walker name-checks in his tribute to the nineties. The new video won’t premiere until Thursday night during a special YouTube Music event, but Walker gave has fans a brief sneak peek Wednesday on his socials. The Mobile, Alabama native shot the “90’s Country” video on Old Hickory Lake outside of Nashville, as a throwback to the wake-boarding and water-skiing he did growing up. “From the moment we shot the first scene to the moment my team showed me the final video, I have been itching for the world to see it,” Walker says. You can tune in for the premiere of “90’s Country” Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube Music. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved. 

