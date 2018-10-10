Walker Hayes hits the water in new “90’s Country” video arriving Thursday
Walker Hayes pays tribute to Alan Jackson’s classic “Chattahoochee” video in the new clip for his latest single, “90’s Country.” The 1993 chart-topper is just one of 22 songs Walker name-checks in his tribute to the nineties. The new video won’t premiere until Thursday night during a special YouTube Music event, but Walker gave has fans a brief sneak peek Wednesday on his socials. The Mobile, Alabama native shot the “90’s Country” video on Old Hickory Lake outside of Nashville, as a throwback to the wake-boarding and water-skiing he did growing up. “From the moment we shot the first scene to the moment my team showed me the final video, I have been itching for the world to see it,” Walker says. You can tune in for the premiere of “90’s Country” Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET on YouTube Music. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.