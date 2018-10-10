Watch now: Asking Alexandria takes you to church in video for acoustic version of “Alone in a Room”
Asking Alexandria has premiered the video for the band's acoustic version of the song "Alone in a Room." The stark clip finds frontman Danny Worsnop pleading in an empty church while guitarists Ben Bruce and Cameron Liddell strum behind him. You can watch it now on YouTube. The original, electric version of "Alone in a Room" appears on Asking Alexandria's new self-titled album, which was released last December. The record marked Worsnop's return to Asking Alexandria after leaving the band in 2015. Asking Alexandria is currently on tour with Shinedown and Godsmack. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.