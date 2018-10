Barre chords: New solo album by ex-Jethro Tull guitarist Martin Barre due out this week

Cleopatra Records

Stand Up America tour with Clive Bunker and Jonathan Noyce.

Formerguitarist will release a new solo album titled Roads Less Travelled this Friday, October 12. The project features 11 new original tunes penned by the veteran musician. "I've concentrated on improving my songwriting over the last few years and as a result, I am really pleased with this new CD," Barre says. "Although my playing has a lot of space in the music, I've worked a lot harder on the arrangements and lyrics. My goal is to have a CD that keeps the listener from beginning to end." He adds, "Roads Less Travelled reflects my belief in taking music somewhere new." Barre was a member of Jethro Tull from 1969 to 2012. Since leaving Tull, he has focused on touring and recording with his own outfit,, which kicked off its latest U.S. trek in September. The group has shows scheduled all the way through a June 21, 2019, concert in Somers Point, New Jersey. In addition, Barre will team up with founding Jethro Tull drummerand ex-Tull bass playerfor a 2019 tour dubbed Stand Up America that will celebrate the band's 50th anniversary. So far, five shows have been confirmed in April and May of next year, with more expected to be announced. Here is the track list of Roads Less Travelled: "Lone Wolf""Out of Time""On My Way""Roads Less Travelled""Badcore Blues""Seattle""For No Man""(This Is) My Driving Song""You Are an Angel""Trinity""And the Band Played On" And here are Barre's upcoming tour dates; all Martin Barre Band shows unless otherwise noted: 10/11 -- Natick, MA, Natick Center for the Arts10/12-13 -- Pawling, NY, Daryl's House Club10/14 -- Vienna, VA, Jammin' Java10/16-17 -- Portland, ME, One Longfellow Square10/18 -- Fall River, MA, Narrows Center for the Arts10/19 -- Beverly, MA, The Cabot Theater10/20 -- Plymouth, NH, The Flying Monkey10/21 -- Hartford, CT, Infinity Hall10/23-24 -- Worthington, OH, Natalie’s10/25 -- Cincinnati, OH, The Ludlow Garage10/26 -- Fort Wayne, IN, C2G Music Hall10/27 -- Chicago, IL, Reggies Rock Club10/28 -- Hayward, WI, The Park Center10/30 -- Minneapolis, MN, The Cedars Cultural Center11/1 -- Springfield, IL, The Curve Inn11/2 -- Indianapolis, IN, The Irving Theater11/3 -- Edwardsville, IL, Wildey Theater2/14-18 -- Departs from Fort Lauderdale, FL, Rock Legends Cruise2/20 -- Portland, OR, Aladdin Theater2/22 -- Spokane, WA, The Bing Crosby Theater2/23 -- Yakima, WA, The Seasons Performance Center2/27-28 -- Mill Valley, CA, Sweetwater Music Hall3/1 -- West Oakland, CA, Yoshi's3/2 -- Bakersfield, CA, Buck Owens Crystal Palace3/3 -- Santa Cruz, CA, Moe’s Alley3/6-7 -- Carlsbad, CA, Museum of Making Music4/4-7 -- Park City, UT, The Egyptian Theatre4/19 -- Derry, NH, Tupelo Music Hall4/23 -- Annapolis, MD, Rams Head On Stage5/2-3 -- Boynton Beach, FL, The Venu5/4 -- Sarasota, FL, RosFest*6/19 -- Woodbridge, NJ, Parker Press Park6/21 -- Somers Point, NJ, William Morrow BeachCopyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.