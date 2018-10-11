Cardi B & DJ Snake send messages to Selena Gomez after singer seeks treatment for “emotional issues”

Selena Gomez's "Taki Taki" collaborators Cardi B and DJ Snake are sending their best wishes to the singer following reports that she's seeking treatment after what's been described as an "emotional breakdown." A source confirmed to People magazine that over the past few weeks, Selena was hospitalized twice for a low white blood cell count, a common side effect for kidney transplant patients. During her second visit, the source says, Selena suffered a panic attack. “She realized she needed to seek additional help for her ongoing emotional issues. She’s surrounded by close family and has a lot of support," adds the source. "She’s doing better now and is seeking treatment on the East Coast.” On her Instagram story, Cardi posted a photo of Selena performing, with the words "You are amazing" written over it. On his Instagram story, DJ Snake posted the message, "Get well soon Queen. Prayers are sending @selenagomez." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.