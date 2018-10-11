Drake gets retirement advice from LeBron James in promo for “The Shop”
Drake admits he fears staying in the hip-hop game too long in a promo for this week’s episode of LeBron James’ HBO series, The Shop. “I think one of my biggest concerns in my career is just to figure out how to exit gracefully," Drizzy tells the NBA star. “I’ve watched people overstay their welcome and I just don’t ever want to be that guy that’s addicted to the feeling of victory, addicted to the emotion of people digesting something that they love, and get to a point where I’m feeding them something and they’re just like, yeah,” he adds. LeBron's advice? “What helps with the gracefully bowing out is having people around you that was there from the day one,” the four-time NBA MVP says. “You gotta have someone to tell you like yo, either accept a lesser role or you gotta tank.” Drake and LeBron made their comments in the "There Are No Rules" episode, which also features Orlando Magic rookie Mo Bamba, WNBA player Elena Delle Donne, Philadelphia Sixers star Ben Simmons, and Victor Oladipo from the Indiana Pacers. The Shop airs Friday on HBO at 9:30 p.m. ET. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.