During lunch at the White House, Kanye West declares his love for President Trump

Declaring that he loves, Kanye West wore his “Make America Great Again” hat to lunch at the White House on Thursday. “They tried to scare me to not wear this hat. It gives me power in a way," Kanye told reporters. "It was something about when I put this hat on...it made me feel like Superman." "You made a Superman," Kanye said, addressing the president and his campaign's MAGA hats. "That’s my favorite superhero, and you made a Superman cape for me." West also explained why he supported Trump when he ran for President against“I love Hillary. I love everyone, right?" he said. "But the campaign 'I’m With Her' just didn’t make me feel -- as a guy that didn’t get to see my dad all the time -- like a guy that could play catch with his son." Kanye added that the media and Democrats need to stop criticizing Trump. "What I need Saturday Night Live to improve on, or what I need the liberals to improve on is, if he don’t look good, we don’t look good," he explained. "This is our President! He has to be the freshest. The flyest." The rapper also said America needs to stop exporting jobs. “We have to bring jobs into America,” he said. “When we make everything in China...then we’re cheating on our country, and we’re putting people into positions to have to do illegal things to end up in the cheapest factory ever: the prison system." When asked if Kanye could be a presidential candidate, Trump started to answer -- but then Kanye interrupted and said, “Not until 2024!” By the way, in 2009, Trump told TMZ that he was calling for a boycott of Kanye, for interruptingat the MTV VMAs.