Governor Colyer clears the way for potential flood relief as needed

Gov. Jeff Colyer, MD has issued a State of Disaster Emergency declaration for the state in response to the recent heavy rains that have caused localized flooding and flash floods in a number of counties.

“With such excessive rainfall, we realize that many may have need of recovery assistance. This declaration will help with that effort,” said Colyer. “At the same time, I encourage Kansans to reach out to your neighbors and those in your community who may have had difficulty weathering the storm and see if there is any help you can offer as well.”

Although the Kansas Division of Emergency Management has not yet received requests for assistance from any counties, the declaration will expedite the state’s response, authorizing state resources and manpower to assist local governments with their response and recovery operations. Counties will be added to the declaration as requests for assistance are received.

